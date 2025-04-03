Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit 'Chhorii,' titled 'Chhorii 2', has dropped its gripping trailer, promising an even more intense supernatural experience.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a fierce new role, the film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.

Also Read | 'Peeche Se toh Kutte Bhaukte Hain': 'Bigg Boss OTT' Fame Akshara Singh Lashes Out at Men Making Obscene Gestures During Her Performance in Bihar (Watch Viral Video).

The trailer opens with a chilling narrative as Nushrratt's character tells her daughter a haunting tale of a vast kingdom where a king, enraged by the birth of a daughter, orders his daasi to kill her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH-IikitaD_/

Also Read | 'India Will React Strongly': IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit Reacts to Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan's Comeback in Bollywood Film Abir Gulaal.

The storyline quickly shifts to nerve-wracking visuals, showing Nushrratt's relentless struggle to protect her child from the evil daasi, played by Soha Ali Khan, and other paranormal forces that threaten their lives.

Soha Ali Khan's menacing transformation in the trailer has already captured the audience's attention, with fans praising her intense performance and expressing excitement over her return to the horror genre.

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the original film, 'Chhorii 2' promises to elevate the horror experience with a riveting blend of fear, suspense, and social commentary.

The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025, under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production.

The sequel also features a supporting cast, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)