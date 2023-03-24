Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna has teamed up with Nithiin for a new film.

On Friday, megastar Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the mahurat shot while director Bobby switched on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot.

This is Rashmika's second film with the Nithiin and Venky combo after Bheeshma.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared pictures from a puja ceremony conducted on the sets of the film.

"Guys today I had a Pooja ceremony for my next.. #VNRTrio and it's my #RM21.. @chiranjeevikonidela sir and some of my favourite people @hanurpudi , @buchibabusana_official, @director.bobby & @dongopichand came to the Pooja to show us their support..Our gang is coming to you again with some crazy, fun, new and exciting stuff.. so I hope we have your blessings and love," she said in the caption.

Netizens wished her luck for the film.

"All the best," a social media user commented.

"6 years and 21 movies...you are doing great Rashmika," another one wrote.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix on January 20. Rashmika will also be seen in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Sandeep Vanga.

She will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. (ANI)

