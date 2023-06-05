Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has denied the reports of him being diagnosed with cancer.

The 'Acharya' star recently took to Twitter and issued a statement in Telugu, saying false reports emerged after he spoke on the need to raise awareness about cancer during the inauguration of a cancer centre.

In the statement, Chiranjeevi clarified that he was detected with 'non-cancerous polyps' and had it removed in a timely manner.

The Telugu star's statement loosely translated as, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer.' I said that's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening."

He also called out journalists for publishing wrong information about his health.

"But some media organisations did not understand this properly and started publishing web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt," he added.

Fans expressed happiness for his good health.

"Thanks for Clarifying Megastar Garu..God Bless," a social media user commented.

"Stay healthy sir," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film 'Waltair Veerayya', directed by Bobby Kolli. In the coming months, he will be seen 'Bholaa Shankar'. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. (ANI)

