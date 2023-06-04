The makers of Bhola Shankar dropped a new song titled "Bholaa Mania" from the film today and it's superb. Starring Chiranjeevi, the track is high on energy and beats, as it sees the superstar dancing like a pro. The number is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and is indeed shot well. Not to miss, how the actor exudes stylish vibes in the melody is unmissable. Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi Goes Bald for His Next Co-Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh (View Pic).

Watch "Bholaa Mania" Song:

