New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture.

The 'Kick,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly.

Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger.

She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself.

"They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself," the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption. (ANI)

