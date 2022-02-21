Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced in September 2020 that they had lost their son Jack. Now she is looking to potentially expand her family.

A little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child -- son Jack -- the 'Cravings' cookbook author, 36, revealed in a social media post on Saturday that she has begun IVF treatments.

As per People Magazine, the post shared on her account came after Teigen shared a since-expired Instagram Story post, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo.

In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots...they make me feel like a doctor/chemist...but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy.

Teigen had previously become pregnant with him naturally, while she and husband John Legend conceived their other two children -- daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 -- with the help of IVF treatments. (ANI)

