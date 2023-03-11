Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Christina Hendricks best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of 'Mad Men' from 2007 to 2015, is now engaged.

Christina took to Instagram to announce her engagement with George Bianchini. Christina revealed on Instagram that they "proposed to each other!"

According to People Magazine, George Bianchini is a camera operator.

She uploaded a photo on Instagram with George and wrote, "We proposed to each other and said yes! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig"

Check out her photo here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpno-nVvjHq/

According to People Magazine, on the first season of her NBC crime comedy-drama Good Girls, which debuted in 2018 and ended after 4 seasons in 2021, Hendricks and Bianchini collaborated. When they went to a Christian Siriano exhibition in Georgia together in November 2021, they first became romantically involved.

Christina was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before announcing their separation in 2019.

Her statement at the time read, "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities."

She added, "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so." (ANI)

