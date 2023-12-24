New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25. Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas.

Churches in different parts are being decorated for the festivity. Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi is decorated ahead of Christmas.

Several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram are decorated and lit up ahead of Christmas.

In preparation for Christmas, churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up. People in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration. Preparations are underway ahead of Christmas in Shivaji Nagar church and Fraser Town church.

Many people are arriving for the festivity. One of the devotees told ANI, "We grandly celebrate Christmas. We come to church. We prepare a lot of good food. We help the poor.'

Even in Jabalpur, there is enthusiasm among the Christian community about Christmas. People are making vigorous preparations to celebrate Christmas. They believe that the Lord Jesus came for the salvation of this human race.

People all over the country are travelling with family and friends. Several tourists are coming to Shimla for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

A large number of tourists from all over the country are arriving in Manali, to celebrate Christmas and New Year. In such a situation, people are suffering due to the traffic jam in Manali. Due to long traffic jams on the roads since morning, tourists and local people are facing problems.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

