The most wonderful time of the year has almost arrived, with festive preparations going in full flow. Weeks before the festive season arrives, popular Christmas songs can be heard everywhere you go, sparking the festive mood. It's that time of the year when you get dressed up for festive parties, enjoying with your near and dear ones dancing to your favourite Christmas melodies. These songs carry a vibe that definitely lifts everyone's spirits and cheers up the mood.

There are numerous Christmas-themed songs showing up every year, but the world loves replaying some iconic Christmas jingles every year, like "All I Want For Christmas Is" You by Mariah Carey, "Last Christmas" by Wham! and "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande. These iconic Christmas songs might be replayed every year because they carry the essence of Christmas and have become a classic in the genre. So, let us remind ourselves of the joy of the holiday season by looking at this playlist of the most iconic Christmas pop songs of all time.

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard

This Christmas song was first released in 1973 and has become a very popular Christmas song throughout the years. This classic by Roy Wood has become a Christmas staple and can be heard everywhere during the festive season.

Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

You don't have to be a Belieber to know this song. This song was released in 2011 and was also co-written by Justin Bieber. This song is a Christmas bop.

Underneath The Tree - Kelly Clarkson

"Underneath The Tree" by Kelly Clarkson is a part of an album released by her entirely on Christmas in 2013. Kelly also co-wrote the track with its producer, Greg Kurstin. Soon after its release, the song became very popular and has become a Christmas classic.

Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

This Christmas song by Ariana Grande was released in 2014."SantaTell Me" was also co-written by Ariana. With wonderful vocals from Ariana, this song has become a Christmas classic.

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

"It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" is a song by singer Andy Williams released in 1963. The song was a part of Williams' first Christmas album. Over time, this song has transformed into one of Christmas classics.

All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

There is no Christmas playlist without this Mariah Carey song. Just as we think about Christmas, this song will surely strike our minds. The song was released in 1994. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has also become one of Mariah Carey's most iconic songs, and with years passing by, this song gains more popularity each year, setting standards for a Christmas song.

Last Christmas - Wham!

This song by Wham! can be said to be the greatest Christmas song of all time. This popular 1984 Christmas song has been covered by many artists like Backstreet Boys and Taylor Swift.

