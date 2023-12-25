The occasion of Christmas has always been special for the Bollywood box office. Numerous films launched during this festive period have achieved remarkable success. Over time, several actors have ventured into this holiday season, but without a doubt, one star stands out as the ultimate dominator. Christmas 2023: From ‘Last Christmas’ to ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Xmas Songs That Will Set Your Holiday Mood Right!

Aamir Khan has a superb track record during the Christmas season. The industry's first-ever 100-crore film, Ghajini, was also released during this period. He also has other successful films like 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Dhoom 3, backing him up as the supreme box office emperor during Christmas. Stars like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh have also treated fans with successful box-office hits during the festive period with films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Simmba. Here's looking at some of Bollywood's biggest releases during Christmas.

Good Newwz (2019)

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, is based on the lives of two couples with the same surname who opted in for surrogacy. The couple are forced to co-exist after a botched-up medical procedure which swaps the pregnancies of the wives. The comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The movie was lauded by the audiences for its concept and made ₹320 crore at the box office. The movie was released on December 27, 2019.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, who vow to cross multiple hurdles in order to make their love triumph. Bajirao Mastani was released on December 18, 2015, and became a box office hit, making ₹356 crore worldwide.

Simmba (2018)

Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, was released on December 28, 2018. Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt police officer who undergoes a change of heart finally becoming the saviour of justice. Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film saw some rib-tickling comedy and high-action sequences, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year, earning ₹400 crore worldwide.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was a roaring box office hit and made numerous records at the time. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starred Katrina Kaif. The film was released on December 22, 2017, and made ₹565 crore worldwide. Christmas 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale to Ranbir Kapoor's Anjaana Anjaani, Top 5 Scenes From Bollywood Films That Capture the Festive Spirit.

Dangal (2016)

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The biographical sports drama showcasing the struggles of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his efforts to make his daughters win a gold medal for the country became huge not just in India but overseas, too. The movie made many box office records to its name. The film, released on December 23, 2016, became the biggest hit of the year and went on to earn ₹2000 crore worldwide. Dangal became a historic success for Bollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).