It's a good coincidence that Main Atal Hoon, a biopic on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is set to hit the screens days before the Ram temple consecration ceremony, says director Ravi Jadhav. The upcoming film, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the title role, offers an insight into the life of Vajpayee, including his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Pokhran nuclear test, and India-Pakistan ties. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon was previously set to be released on December 25, 2023, on Vajpayee's 98th birth anniversary. It will now arrive in cinema halls on January 19, three days before the ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona In Ravi Jadhav's Film; Challenges Article 370, Asks For Pakistan in Dowry! (Watch Video).

Asked if it was a coincidence that Main Atal Hoon was set to release days ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Jadhav told PTI: "It's absolutely a coincidence. It's a good coincidence, I would say that this film is coming now." The filmmaker, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, said the team has been working on the film for the past three years. "We wanted to release the film on December 25. Some post-production work was left on the film, that's why we are (now) releasing it on January 19. We would have delayed the film even by six months if we were not satisfied. We are now satisfied," he added.

Bhanushali, who has been invited to the ceremony along with Singh, said they feel fortunate to bring Vajpayee's life story to the big screen. "I will say that I am a bad actor because I am not able to express my happiness (that this film is releasing now). As a studio, we feel this is our best film as yet. We are blessed to be able to make a film on a leader like Atal ji. I was wondering why no one made a film on him till now. We haven't chosen this film, Atal ji has chosen us..." he said. "We didn't know the ceremony would be held on January 22, we were only working on our film. Be it Article 370, nuclear test, friendship with Pakistan or Ram Janmabhoomi, all these incidents are part of Atal ji's life. He has lived through these events and that's what we have made the film on," the producer said. Tripathi, regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the film industry today, said his main aim with Main Atal Hoon was to not let the character look like "a caricature or an imitation". Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic Out!.

"I focused on channelling his personality and philosophy. I was quite worried about doing justice to this role. I anyway don't know mimicry. I thought it would be better to bring out his consciousness and essence. Once you are able to do so, you will be able to understand the personality and try to enact some of his mannerisms as the Indian viewers also want you to look like the real-life character you are playing," he said. The National Award winner, known for films such as Mimi, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi as well as webs series Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, said a two-hour movie can hardly cover Vajpayee's "vast" life."His life is so vast that it's impossible to sum it up in a two-hour film. In terms of a series, Ataj ji's story demands five-six seasons if you have to get into the details. The story of his childhood to college alone would span around two seasons.

"Ravi ji and Rishi Virmani have chosen some of the most important chapters of Atal ji's life for the film. A biopic is challenging as it has to have a beginning, a middle and an end in two hours. But the beginning, the middle and the end of a life is vast. Film should flow like a story and there were many challenges during the writing and performing but we have tried to do full justice," Tripathi added.

Singh said they initially wanted to release the film on December 25, 2023.

"But we were not ready. It's an honour for us that the Ram temple will be open to the public after the release of our film. We are lucky and blessed," he said.

The producer also praised Tripathi for boarding Main Atal Hoon without a bound script. "Pankaj ji said yes to this film in an instant and this is the first film which he did without asking for a bound script. He did this film on trust. When I took this film to Vinod, he gave it a preference over all the other projects they were working on..." he added. Jadhav has directed Main Atal Hoon from a script by Utkarsh Naithani. Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serve as co-producers on the movie.