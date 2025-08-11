Zurich [Switzerland], August 11 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell will be honoured with the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Icon Award at its upcoming edition, reported Deadline.

The festival will take place in Zurich from September 25 to October 5, 2025.

The award acknowledges the actor's performance in Edward Berger's upcoming psychological thriller 'Ballad Of A Small Player' as well as his overall career.

Farrell will be presented with the award on September 27 ahead of a gala premiere for the upcoming film, which will also be attended by Swiss director and Oscar winner Berger, reported Deadline.

The following day, Farrell will give a masterclass on his career.

The actor is internationally renowned for films such as 'Miami Vice', 'Minority Report', 'In Bruges', 'The Batman', 'The Lobster', 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', and 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

The actor follows in the wake of a long line of illustrious Golden Icon Award recipients who also include Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Hugh Grant.

Meanwhile, 'Ballad of a Small Player' marks the third consecutive film from Berger to be showcased at Zurich following All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave.

His new film is adapted from the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne and is set in Macau. It tells the story of a high-stakes gambler whose past and debts start to catch up with him, but whilst laying low in Macau, he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation, reported Deadline.

On Colin Farrell, the festival Director Christian Jungen said, "Colin Farrell is one of the most passionate and charismatic character actors in auteur cinema. He's just as convincing as a villain as he is a romantic lead, or in complex roles that fall somewhere in between, like in Edward Berger's irresistible tragicomedy Ballad of a Small Player, where Colin captivates us as a roguish gambler and makes us root for his character," as quoted by Deadline.

"Colin Farrell has already worked with many great filmmakers, but under Edward Berger's direction, he truly reaches new heights. He carries the film from beginning to end and takes us on an emotional roller coaster that makes us laugh, cry, and marvel. For this outstanding performance, which could earn him another Oscar nomination, and for his invaluable contribution to auteur cinema, we are honouring Colin Farrell with the Golden Icon Award," added Jungen as quoted by Deadline.

Farrell welcomed the news of the honour and said he was looking forward to the opportunity to visit Zurich for the first time.

"I'd like to thank Zurich Film Festival for inviting Ballad of a Small Player to the festival, and for honouring me with the Golden Icon Award. It'll be my first time visiting the beautiful city of Zurich and I'm beyond excited to walk its streets, drink its coffee and move amongst its people. It's both generous and humbling to have my years of making films recognised by such a storied festival, one that champions film from all corners of the globe. It will be an absolute pleasure to visit later this year and we are thrilled to be bringing Ballad of a Small Player to audiences there," said Farrell as quoted by Deadline.

Farrell was seen recently in HBO's 'The Penguin', reprising his acclaimed role as Oswald Cobblepot. (ANI)

