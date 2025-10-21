Washington DC [US], October 21 (ANI): Actor and playwright Colman Domingo has been cast as the voice of the Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good', reported Variety.

The announcement was made on the 'Wicked' Instagram account, with Domingo hiding behind a lion stuffed animal before revealing himself and saying, "See you in Oz!"

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu recently teased that the fans would be excited when they found out who it was. "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it. It'll be wild," he said, as per the outlet.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." In "Wicked," he is the young cub Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) rescue after Dr. Dillamond has been taken away and a new professor brings a caged lion to class. The teacher explains how by being imprisoned, the cub will never learn to speak. As Elphaba gets angry, her powers create a moment for her and Fiyero to grab the cub and run into the forest to set it free.

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the story of an unusual relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives are altered once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

'Wicked: For Good' is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The sequel to Wicked (2024) adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, itself a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first film.

"Wicked: For Good" will see the return of Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba Throp and Glinda Upland, respectively, as well as Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Bronwyn James as ShenShen.

The sequel covers the events of the musical's second act, following Elphaba and Glinda's friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever, according to Variety.

Universal will release the film in theatres on November 21. (ANI)

