It's now known by all that Prince Harry confessed in his book 'Spare' that he once took magic mushrooms at FRIENDS alum Courteney Cox's house. Now, Courtney Cox, while speaking to Variety, revealed that she did not supply the magic mushrooms to Harry! "I'm not saying there were mushrooms!" the "Friends" alum told Variety in an interview published Monday. "I definitely wasn't passing them out."

However, Cox did recall Harry staying at her place for a few days. "He's a really nice person," she told Variety, adding that she recently ran into Harry at a mutual friend's birthday party but didn't say "hi." Cox also admitted that she hasn't read Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare," but isn't against it either.

"I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it because I've heard it's really entertaining," she told Variety, adding that the tidbit in his book about their encounter has "gotten back to (her.)"

According to Page Six, Harry described tripping on mushrooms while at a party at Cox's house in his memoir. Harry said that he had been informed that Cox was "travelling, on a job," and that she didn't object if he stayed at her house. "As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica's house was highly appealing," Harry wrote in the book. But much to Harry's surprise, Cox turned up and threw a party, inviting a number of people around. "I was still confused because ... she was Monica. And I was a Chandler," Harry wrote, referring to Monica's husband, portrayed by Matthew Perry, in the show.

Harry also admitted that he had a crush on the actress, writing, "I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?" According to Page Six, Harry and his friend were allegedly led to Cox's refrigerator during the party by an unidentified actor, where they found a box of "black diamond mushroom chocolates." "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," Harry wrote, before describing his hallucinations which included a trashcan transforming into a head. "I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed."

