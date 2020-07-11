Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Saturday thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for facilitating 11 hotels across the city to help on-duty personnel amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We thank Mr Rohit Shetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic," Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Abhinav Kohli Asked Step Daughter Palak Tiwari About Her Virginity and If She Was Pregnant, Claims Shweta Tiwari's Family Friend Anuraddha Sarin (View Chats).

"Mr Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai," the tweet further read.

The hotels have been facilitated for the on-duty coronavirus warriors to rest, shower, change, and arrangements for breakfast and dinner have also been made in these hotels. (ANI)

Also Read | A Suitable Boy Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu Stun Beyond Words in This BBC One Adaptation of Vikram Seth's Bestseller (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)