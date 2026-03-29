New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Olympic medallist and six-time world champion Mary Kom has urged Indian boxers to stay focused and avoid overconfidence as they prepare for the upcoming continental competitions, stressing that their ultimate goal should be to win gold for the country at events like the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, according to a release.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Fit India Sundays On Cycle organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardee advised young boxers to keep their ambitions internal and let their performances in the ring do the talking.

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"I just want to tell the youngsters who will represent India that they should keep only one aim of bringing gold for the country," Mary told SAI Media.

"Sometimes in excitement athletes say in interviews that they will definitely win gold at the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. But if it doesn't happen later, it doesn't look good. So keep that target in your heart, work hard quietly and give your best," she said.

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Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide. More than 700 people participated in the cycling movement staged at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Complex in the National Capital.

Mary Kom won a historic bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, making her only the second Indian woman, after Karnam Malleswari, to win an Olympic medal. She also secured gold at both the Asian Games (2014) and Commonwealth Games (2018) during her decorated career. Reflecting on the evolution of women's boxing in India, the legendary boxer said the sport has changed dramatically since her early days with the Union Government launching initiatives like Target Olympic Podium Scheme(TOPS), which provides financial assistance, coaching and world-class training support to elite athletes and Khelo India that nourish the grassroots talent.

"In my time, we didn't have many facilities or support in sports. Whatever little support we got from the state, the central government and the federation, I worked very hard and proved myself. Now things have changed a lot. Today's athletes have much better infrastructure and schemes," she said.

According to Mary Kom, these initiatives have created an environment where young athletes can progress faster and achieve greater success on the international stage.

The former world champion also welcomed the ongoing Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Chhattisgarh, describing it as an important platform for discovering talent from remote and tribal regions across the country.

Mary, who belongs to the Kom tribe of Manipur, said the event will help bring many gifted athletes into the national sporting ecosystem. She also added that promising performers from the event could eventually be inducted into training systems run by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), including Khelo India Centres (KICs) and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), where they can receive advanced coaching.

"There is so much talent in tribal communities. Many of them come from remote areas and may not even know about the opportunities in sports," she said.

"With the Khelo India Tribal Games happening at the national level, athletes from across states are getting a platform. I would like to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for expanding opportunities for athletes from rural and tribal backgrounds," she said.

"Tribals are extremely hardworking. They grow up in tough conditions and have great natural strength and endurance," she said. "If talent and hard work come together with the right support, medals will come quickly for the country," she added.

In Hyderabad, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was the chief guest of Sunday's on Cycle, which brought together over 1000 participants.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Cycling Club, the event transformed the campus into a dynamic fitness arena early Sunday morning, featuring 10 km and 20 km cycling routes, alongside warm-up sessions, Zumba, and community engagement activities. The initiative aligns with the Fit India Movement's vision to promote everyday fitness through simple, sustainable practices like cycling.

Addressing the gathering, Pullela Gopichand emphasised the importance of integrating sports into daily life, stating that physical activity builds long-term strength and discipline. He encouraged students to adopt sports as a regular habit and appreciated IIT Hyderabad for consistently promoting a culture of fitness through initiatives such as the half-marathon and cycling drives.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)