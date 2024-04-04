New South Wales [Australia], April 4 (ANI): Australian director Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct the upcoming 'Supergirl' film at Warner Bros.' DC Studios, reported Variety.

The film, titled 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is based on the DC comics run of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

It's set to shoot later this year after James Gunn's 'Superman' wraps filming. 'House of the Dragon' breakout Milly Alcock will star in the titular role.

Alcock earned the part following a lengthy casting process in which Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran flew many actresses, including Meg Donnelly, to Atlanta for onscreen tryouts on the "Superman: Legacy" production.

"Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," Gunn said on social media upon her casting. "I was watching 'House of the Dragon' and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed."

According to Variety, Gunn has previously teased that the new take on the superhero will be "much more hardcore" than previous interpretations of the character. "She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing," he explained in 2023 when presenting the first 10 titles in the new DCU slate.

In the latest edition, Supergirl goes across the cosmos to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young lady named Ruthye and embarks on a violent quest for vengeance.

Gunn and Safran are producing. Chantal Nong, DC EVP, is the executive producer. Ana Nogueira ("The Vampire Diaries") is penning the script.

Gillespie's directing credits include "Cruella," "The Finest Hours," "Lars and the Real Girl," and, most recently, "Dumb Money." He is represented by CAA, Rumble Media and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, reported Variety. (ANI)

