Fans can now rejoice as 2021's The Matrix Resurrections wasn't the end of the popular sci-fi series. It has now been confirmed that a fifth film in the series is in the works at Warner Bros. The new film will be written and directed by Drew Goddard. It will also be the first Matrix film not directly involving creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski, though Lana will executive produce the upcoming installment. The first installment of the popular series was released in 1999 and became a fan favourite. Ballerina Postponed! Ana de Armas’ John Wick-Spinoff to Arrive in Theatres on June 6, 2025 - Reports.

New Matrix Movie in Development at Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth "Matrix" movie is in development. It'll be the first installment without Lana or Lily Wachowski as directors. Instead, "The Martian" screenwriter Drew Goddard will handle filmmaking duties.

