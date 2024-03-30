Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 30 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has had a great start at the Box Office. According to estimates, the film opened to Rs 10.28 crore in India and grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on Day 1.

Taking to her Instagram handle, producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed her gratitude towards the audience for their love and support of the film.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates 'Green Flag Energy' As She Gets Ready to Promote Her Upcoming Horror Film Aranmanai 4 in Style (View Pic).

She wrote, "Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it's done !!! World wide dhamaka! Ek chinti bhi hathi ki g'l" maar sakti hai aur yaha toh teen teen thi!!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5IVT3KsUau/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram, Says 'Usko Bahut Ego Hai, This Is the End of #Elvisha' (Watch Video).

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared, "#Crew pulls off the BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2024... Smashes ALL pre-release predictions by a wide margin... Silences ALL pessimists who doubted / undermined its #BO potential... Fri Rs 10.28 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The superb start - aided by #GoodFriday holiday - also holds a lot of significance because #Crew was facing the #Hollywood giant #GodzillaXKong... All eyes on Sat - Sun biz."

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/1773961924851781741?s=20

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses .From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Recently, during the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a women-centric comedy film.

"We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

Kriti also discussed women's potential in comic roles and the fact that 'Crew' is not about male bashing.

"The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry and that is about the 'Crew'. I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well(I feel, that whenever any women-oriented film comes, it is about girls, everyone thinks that it is very serious, or then there will be some issue, or then there will be men bashing, all that. There is nothing like this as you can see women can do comedy very very well)."

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)