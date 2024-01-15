California [US], January 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' won awards for Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to "Barbie," winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY."

'Barbie' also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design, Best Production Design awards.

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' received record-breaking 18 nods surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.

'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 21. It faced a box office clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over USD 1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell. (ANI)

