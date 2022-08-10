New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is currently facing an intense backlash on social media after his recent video went viral where he made derogatory comments on women.

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has now filed a notice for the Delhi cyber cell seeking registration of an FIR against Mukesh Khanna for his misogynistic comments.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday, Whose Bright Yellow Mini Dress Will You Like to Wear?.

Talking about the video, a 22-second clip of the 7-minute-long video is travelling round the corner, which he shared on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, in the video 'Shaktimaan' actor, could be seen saying in Hindi, "Those girls who ask for sex from a male are not girls, they are doing 'Dhanda' (business), because a girl from a good society will never do these type of shameless talks, and if she does then she is not from a good society, that's her 'Dhanda' (business), you don't participate in it."

Soon after the video went viral, social media was divided into two sections, with people supporting the actor and others slamming him for his statement.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film.

See how the netizens are reacting to the viral video:

The 64-year-old actor titled the video 'Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiyan lubhaati hain?'

Apart from that, Mukesh is quite an active social media user and he frequently shares his ideologies among his followers on Instagram and YouTube.

He is currently having 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube.

Talking about his film front, the actor has been a part of many big films and was well known for his role in the Tv show 'Shaktimaan.'

Mukesh has now collaborated with Sony Pictures for a new reboot version of 'Shaktimaan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)