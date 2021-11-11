Actor Debina Bonnerjee loves celebrating all types of festivals. She along with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated Chhath Puja which concluded on Thursday. This is the first time that Debina performed Chhath Puja. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram account in which she can be seen offering prayers to the sun god. Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii - Additi Gupta to Play a Doctor in Sony TV Show.

Sharing her experience celebrating Chhath, Debina said, "This is my first Chhath Puja, I have always heard about it and seen it definitely. I did it for the first time, I got ready and in a very traditional style to offer prayers to the sun. We have to go to near any water body, but unfortunately, when we went, we realised everything is shut down in Mumbai due to COVID-19. We found a small pond somewhere and offered prayers in front of that pond. Lee Min-ho Aka Kim Tan Revisits His Meet-Cute Site With Park Shin-hye From The Heirs (View Pics).

Debina Bonnerjee and Husband Gurmeet Choudhary Performs Chhath Puja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

The first experience was not overwhelming because of the restrictions." This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the Nahai Khai ritual and concluded today with devotees performing Usha Arghya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)