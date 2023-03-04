New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Yuva, grandson of legendary actor Rajkumar, is all set to make his debut with the film titled 'Yuva'.

Directed by Santhosh Anandram, 'Yuva' is touted to be an action drama. On Friday, Hombale Films announced that the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22.

Alongside Yuva, the critically acclaimed actor Achyut Kumar will also be seen in one of the pivotal roles, promising a powerful on-screen presence.

Speaking about the announcement, Vijay Kiragandur, producer and founder of Hombale Films said, " We are excited to announce our latest venture, a family drama movie that combines the best of both worlds - intense action and powerful storytelling. The debutant, Dr Rajkumar's grandson, has shown great potential, and we are confident that he will do justice to the role. It is an exciting moment for us as we continue to bring new and fresh talent to the forefront of the industry. We are confident that the movie will resonate with audiences of all ages and deliver an unforgettable experience."

The director of the movie, Santhosh Ananddram, said, "As a director, my aim is always to create an immersive experience that engages the audience and leaves a lasting impact. With this family drama movie, we are pushing the boundaries and combining multiple genres to create something unique. The movie's action sequences will be a highlight, but we are also focusing on the emotional depth and human relationships at the core of the story."

The movie's muhurat shot happened on Friday and more details about the movie, including the rest of the cast, will be announced in due course. (ANI)

