Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about her struggle with mental health issues, is all set to launch 'Care Package', the world's audio-first festival that 'cares', to talk about self-care and mental health.

This first-of-its-kind festival will take place today from 7 pm to 8:30 pm IST on the popular social networking app, Clubhouse.

Deepika took to her Instagram account to make the announcement about the initiative. She wrote, "I'm super excited to launch 'Care Package' - An Audio-First Festival that Cares."

"This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise 'Care'. Join me Today, 20th July, from 7PM-8.30PM IST on Clubhouse! Link in Bio," she added.

The 'Care Package' will be a box full of conversations and performances curated by Deepika from leaders around the world that prioritise 'Care'.

With meaningful conversations to look forward to, 'Care Package' boasts of a lineup that includes conversationalists like Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, The Artidote, Head of International, Clubhouse - Aarthi Ramamurthy, Sriram Krishnan, Paul Davison, Raghava KK, along with a heartwarming performance by Prateek Kuhad to end with.

The festival will revolve around three themes that the speakers will be discussing with the audience.

The first one will be 'My Relationship with Self-care,' with speakers being Deepika Padukone herself along with Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan. The second will be 'Breathe, By The Artidote,' by Jovva Ferreyera, while the last one will be 'Love and Care - How is it different' by Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy.

Deepika has spearheaded discourse around mental health, self-care, overall wellbeing, and has successfully connected with the audience on the topics that are less spoken about, with her impactful campaigns and steps towards breaking the stigma around mental health.

The actor on July 14 had also launched a new initiative to provide assistance to frontline workers in overcoming mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Piku' star had said that through the initiative -- Frontline Assist -- the sale proceeds from the Deepika Padukone Closet will go to NGO Sangath's dedicated COVID-19 well-being centre.

"Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist'," Deepika wrote in an earlier post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film.

The actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', which will feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan too. (ANI)

