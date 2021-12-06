New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' has wrapped up the Delhi shooting schedule.

On Monday, director Karan Johar took to his Instagram Story and shared the particular update with his followers.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here’s What The Groom Would Be Wearing at His Marriage.

Basically, he posted a picture of him with the film's leading star Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Heading back home. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Karan Johar's directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The cast and crew were in the capital for the film's shoot.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anticipation Rises Among Viewers for Upcoming Nominations After Priyanka Singh's Exit From the Show.

Reportedly, the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will also shoot in Punjab in the upcoming months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)