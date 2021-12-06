Just a day left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding festivities, and fans have already got a lot of updates about the big affair. On Monday, a few photos of Vicky's outfit wrapped in a suit cover went viral. A closer look at the pictures hinted that the outfit which got delivered to the 'Masaan' actor's Mumbai residence is a golden coloured sherwani. Marakkar: From Troy to Deewar, 7 Movies That Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Magnum Opus Reminded Us Of! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The particular outfit was wrapped in a blue bag and had Vicky written on it.

A day ago, outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock were seen arriving at Katrina's residence. Ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania will style Katrina for her wedding functions. She has already reached Jaipur. Bigg Boss 15: Non-VIP Contestants Blame Each Other to Escape Nomination on Salman Khan's Show.

Vicky and Katrina are speculated to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities will begin from December 7. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the high-profile wedding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)