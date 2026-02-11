Los Angeles [US], February 11 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has cancelled several tour dates and postponed the start of her upcoming 'It's Not That Deep Tour', citing the need to prioritise her health, according to Deadline.

In a statement shared on social media, Lovato said she realised she had "overextended what may be possible" while preparing for the tour.

"I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can," she wrote in a message addressed to her fans, known as Lovatics. "While starting to prepare for the tour, I realised that I have overextended what may be possible," as per the outlet.

The 'Cool For the Summer' singer explained that the decision was made to safeguard her mental and physical well-being.

"To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour," she added, according to Deadline.

As part of the changes, Lovato has cancelled scheduled performances in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver. "I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour, and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there," she said.

Lovato will now kick off the tour in Orlando on April 13, instead of April 10 as originally planned. She assured fans that tickets purchased for the original Orlando date would be honoured for the new date, while refunds for the cancelled shows would be issued automatically.

"I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you, and I cannot wait to see you soon," Lovato concluded, according to Deadline.

Following Orlando, Lovato is scheduled to perform in cities including Washington, DC (April 16), Philadelphia (April 18), Toronto (April 20), Boston (April 22), New York (April 24), Columbus (April 27), Detroit (April 29), Chicago (May 1), Minneapolis (May 2), Anaheim (May 9), San Francisco (May 11), Seattle (May 13), Inglewood (May 16), Glendale (May 19), Dallas (May 22), Austin (May 24) and Houston (May 25), according to Deadline. (ANI)

