Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): The popular sitcom 'Derry Girls' has secured the title for best-scripted comedy at BAFTA TV Awards, 2023. The show concluded with three seasons and has received crazy love from the audience across the globe.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the concluding season of the show is awarded the well-deserved title of tickling the audience with a story that takes you on an adventure with a young girl and her cousin based in Ireland.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Dhak-Dhak Girl of Bollywood!.

While accepting the award the creator-writer of the show Lisa McGee said, "In the specific, there is the universal, and if you always look in the dark there will be light."

The show was one of the most-rated series on the channel to replace last year's winner under the same category 'Motherland'.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Attends Fast X Premiere With Vin Diesel in Rome, Calls the Hollywood Star ‘Kindest Man’ (Watch Video).

The teen sitcom features actors Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn in lead roles.

The BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday 14 May. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)