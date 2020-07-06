New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday recalled his memories attached to Raikhy Cinema, one of the oldest theatres in Ludhiana, and expressed sorrow over the current dilapidated condition of the cinema hall.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture of one his favourite cinema hall that now wore a deserted look.

Ludhiana's famous cinema hall has left the veteran actor in sorrow as he tweeted: "Rikhy cinema, ludhiyana..... unginnat filmen dekhi hain yahaan......ye sannata......dekh kar.....dil udaas ho gaya mera .....(I have watched several movies at the theatre at one time, however, the empty silent theatre now makes my heart ache)."

Established in 1933, the cinema hall is now under dilapidated condition. (ANI)

