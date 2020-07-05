Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share and laud the news that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are open to recruiting transgenders to the Officer Cadre Posts of Assistant Commandments. The actor wrote, "Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit." Home Ministry Seeks CAPF's Views on Recruitment of 'Transgender' Assistant Commandants.

Akshay will be sort of seen playing the role of a transgender in his upcoming horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie will stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. "Sort of" because Akshay will only be playing a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. Akshay on Playing Transgender Character in 'Laxmmi Bomb': Was Mindful to Not Offend Any Community.

At present, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central paramilitary forces or the Indian Army. But things are ought to change soon.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit. https://t.co/r7tEWFR7JD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2020

Earlier in May 2020, Akshay had come forward to donate Rs 1.5 crore for a home for the transgender people that is built in Chennai. Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence was at the forefront of this project and while sharing the news with fans, he wrote on Facebook, "I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support."

Akshay Kumar remains one of the rare few actors in the Indian film industry who played a gay man on screen. For a cameo appearance in the film Dishoom, which featured John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, Akshay did not mind letting his rainbow flag fly high. "As for my image, I'm fully aware I've been a gay icon in India for many years now," the actor said in an interview.

