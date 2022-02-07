Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Nature-lover actor Dia Mirza is exploring the beauty of the natural world with her little son Avyaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a string of pictures in which she can be seen holding Avyaan in a baby carrier while they look at the beautiful flowers and trees together.

Dia penned the caption: "In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught." -Baba Dioum. Learning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad."

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021. (ANI)

