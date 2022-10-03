New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): It seems South Korean singer and actor Jisoo, who is a member of the band Blackpink, received hefty pay to become the brand ambassador of French luxury goods company Cartier.

According to Pop Base, a pop culture-related outlet, in order to secure Jisoo as a global ambassador for 'Panthere De Cartier', the company reportedly had to double Dior's contract offer made to her, after the two fashion houses engaged in a contract battle.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Excited To Start a New Journey With the Show; Says 'I Have Come Here as a Zero but I Will Definitely Live as a Hero' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Back in May, it was announced by Cartier that Jisoo, who is known for her classic and sophisticated sense of style, had been chosen as the newest global ambassador for the French luxury brand.

With her addition, Jisoo joined the Panthere along with current global ambassadors like Annabelle Wallis, Ella Balinska, and Mariacarla Boscono.

Also Read | Namish Taneja Talks About His Experience Singing Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu; Shares 'I Had This in My Subconscious for a Long Time' (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is another significant achievement for the South Korean quartet as Jisoo's fellow Blackpink band members are also known for being global ambassadors for luxury fine jewellery brands, with Rose representing 'Tiffany & Co.', Lisa representing 'BVLGARI', and Jennie endorsing 'Chanel Jewelry'.

Blackpink members are among the most powerful fashion influencers in the world. And just like the rest of the members, Jisoo too has a big impact on the Gen Z and millennial market. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)