Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): Did Ryan Reynolds just confirm Deadpool's part in the next 'Avengers' film? His latest social media post has sent fans into a frenzy, giving rise to speculations about the Marvel project.

On Tuesday, Reynolds dropped a cryptic post on Instagram, which included a graffiti version of the Avengers logo. He, though, did not add any caption.

Also Read | Divya Khossla Pays Emotional Tribute to Sridevi on 62nd Birth Anniversary With 'Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai' Performance (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNPgug5Mg0O/

As the actor loves to tease, his post has left fans speculating whether the Merc with a Mouth will finally join Earth's Mightiest Heroes. One wrote, "You are such a tease Mr Reynolds," while another added, "If you are saying what I think you're saying, I'm actually gonna scream."

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Actress Niyati Joshi Bids Emotional Goodbye to Swarna Role After Six Years, Pens Heartfelt Note for Fans (View Post).

The post in question featured a red "A" graffiti over the official Avengers logo, suggesting his character could enter to change the dynamics of the universe.

It is worth mentioning that Reynolds was missing from the lengthy 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast announcement, which was made in March this year. After the names, Marvel did hint that more actors would be joining the film in the future.

"There's always room for more," Marvel Studios teased.

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool was last seen in 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' marking the superhero's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. He teamed up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The 2024 film further went on to pave the way for many other original X-Men actors, including Alan Cumming, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammar to Doomsday.

In the meantime, Reynolds had firmly stated that there might not be any solo Deadpool film in the future, further teasing other plans to return to the character, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel Studios has slated 'Avengers: Doomsday' for release on December 18, 2026. The film features a sprawling cast, including the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, as the lead villain, Doctor Doom.

The next instalment, 'Avengers: Secret Wars', will be released on December 17, 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)