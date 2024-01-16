Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, best known for his projects 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', is now all set to come up with his new directorial titled 'Sharaabi'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the particular update.

"ABHISHEK KAPOOR'S NEW FILM TITLED 'SHARAABI'... #Sharaabi is the title of director #AbhishekKapoor's next venture... More details will be announced in due course... The film will begin soon," he wrote.

More details regarding the project have been kept under wraps so far.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has wrapped up filming his other project starring Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

The film, which is slated to release this year, marks the acting debut of Aaman and Rasha. (ANI)

