Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as Sanam Bewafa and Souten, is undergoing treatment for a lung infection at a hospital here, his nephew said on Thursday. The condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here on Wednesday, is 'critical', the family member added. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Gains Consciousness After 15 Days, Health Condition Improves.

"He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition," Navin, Tak's nephew, told PTI. The doctor treating the veteran director confirmed that Tak is suffering from a lung ailment but refused to divulge any details. Prathap Pothen Dies at 69; Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms the Demise of the Veteran Actor-Director.

Best known for Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991), Saawan... The Love Season (2003), and 1983's Souten, featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure, Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with Gomti Ke Kinare, which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance. Also a lyricist, Tak had penned songs such as "Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein", "Janeman Janeman" and "Chand Sitaare" for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

