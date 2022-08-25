Raju Srivastava was admitted at AIIMS Delhi on August 10 following a heart attack. The popular actor-comedian underwent an angioplasty the same day. After 15 days, the 58-year-old actor has gained consciousness and his heath condition is improving, revealed his personal secretary to ANI. Raju Srivastava’s Organs Are Functioning Normally, Says Shekhar Suman.

Raju Srivastava Health Update

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. pic.twitter.com/kmPfqRey1a — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)