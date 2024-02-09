Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced "Showtime", starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah, will premiere on March 8.

The upcoming show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, and created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai also serves as director along with Archit Kumar.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of the show's release date on its social media pages.

"Roll sound! Cameraaaa. And it's showtime #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th," the streamer posted on Instagram along with a teaser.

"Showtime" is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, according to the streaming service.

The series will provide a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

"Showtime" also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. PTI

