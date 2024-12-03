Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Nostalgia alert! Fans who loved watching the daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' got happy to see the reunion pictures of actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani.

On Monday, Divyanaka and several other members of the television industry attended the launch party of Anita's clothing brand Noa Made with love.

Sharing a picture with Anita from the launch, Divyanka on Instagram wrote, "11 years ago we began Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on this day and now it's Noa for you. Proud of you @anitahassanandani. Fab collection."

Divyanka's post left fans nostalgic.

"Beautiful pic ishimaa and Shagun 11 years of yhm ki beautiful girls Congratulations Divu Di and Anita Di, All team," a social media user commented.

"11 freaking years and ishita and shagun meet up together," another netizen wrote.

"Both of you look absolutely stunning. Here's to celebrating milestones and friendships," a fan commented.

Karan Patel and Aly Goni also starred in the show, which aired on StarPlus.It is based on Manju Kapur's novel Custody. Starring Divyanka and Karan as leads, the show revolves around the single parent Raman and a dentist Ishita who can't conceive. The two strangers come together for their love for Ruhi.

Divyanaka was recently seen in the show 'Magic of Shiri', playing the role of a homemaker who fights all odds to fulfil her dream of becoming a magician.

In a conversation with ANI, she talked about portraying a relatable character and how in real life she made sacrifices for her family."As an actor, before marriage, I used to give 24-24 hours. After my marriage, I also made some decisions that I would work for less hours as I wanted to dedicate time to my family, and my friends as well. And we prioritize accordingly," Divyanka said.

Divyanka shared that she took no time to take up the project as it is relatable and realistic. Set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi, it is the story of every woman who makes so many sacrifices for her family.

As she mentioned, "So this story is about a woman. And when we see a woman in our Indian context, we see, and especially we are talking about the 90s era. Although metros are a different world. But even today, that 90s world is alive when we go to small cities. So even today, women have the same status that they had in the 90s. We dedicate ourselves completely to our family."'While speaking about her on-screen personality, she said, "Shiri's whole life revolves around her husband and her kids. And in the journey, she left her dreams. She basically forgot about her childhood ambition. And then she gets back on track to realize her dreams. So it's a beautiful story. Something that I relate to as a woman. And I think every woman would."

The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame got candid about preparing for her role and said, "I took some ballet classes so that I get my lines correct, and body language, stances, and poses all came out well. I just wanted to make this character look a bit different and more confident on stage."

She also learned sword fighting, "I also learned sword fighting. There was just one scene of sword fighting. But then it was an alien activity for me. I don't know how many places in the house I broke the walls. Because those were heavy swords that my instructor got." (ANI)

