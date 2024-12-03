Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, stands as the most awaited film of 2024 in India. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. After witnessing the thrilling cinematic experience of the film's first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, in 2021, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. This has further increased the demand for tickets, causing prices to skyrocket. Even before its release, Pushpa 2 broke is breaking records. The Telugu film became the fastest movie to sell 12 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing hits like Kalki 2898 AD and KGF 2. ‘Pushpa 3’: Title for Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Next Instalment REVEALED Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release – Check Details.

‘Pushpa 2’ To Run Special Shows on December 4

Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be released on Thursday (December 5) on 12,000 screens worldwide. Not just that, Pushpa 2 also became the first Indian movie to receive a higher number of IMAX screens for release. On Monday (December 2), the Telangana Government granted permission to hike the prices for the tickets to the film and also approved screening of special shows.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’:

Just a day before the release, alongside the premiere, special shows of Pushpa 2 will be screened on Wednesday, December 4. The special shows will cost INR 800 onwards and start at 9:30 PM. 1 Million Tickets of ‘Pushpa 2-The Rule’ Sold on BookMyShow; Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Earns INR 50 Crore in Day 1 Advance Bookings.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya Daali, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.

