Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Docu-series 'The Romantics', which celebrates the legacy of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, recently had a special screening in LA, where it received amazing response from the audience.

The makers will also hold a screening of 'The Romantics' in New York and Mumbai.

A source informed,"Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra & YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra."

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

The docu-series will also feature the last-ever interview of Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc.In The Romantics, fans will see Rishi Kapoor speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics.

When contacted Smriti Mundhra about it, the docu-series' creator shared, "Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I'll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."

'The Romantics' will release on February 14, 2023 on Netflix as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. (ANI)

