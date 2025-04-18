'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage' (Photo/Instagram/@dollyparton)

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Country music legend Dolly Parton is set to release her latest book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,' this fall.

The book, written with Tom Roland, is the third instalment in Parton's autobiographical trilogy, following 'Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics' and 'Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,' as per People magazine.

'Star of the Show' celebrates Parton's decades-long stage career, from her early years performing with Porter Wagoner to her successful headline tours and memorable performances, including her 2023 NFL halftime show.

The book features personal stories, cherished memories, and never-before-seen photos from over seven decades on stage, as per People magazine.

The deluxe edition of the book will feature over 350 full-colour photographs and an eight-page gatefold performance list.

Parton will also narrate the audiobook edition, published by Penguin Random House Audio.

"I'm so excited to finally share my new book with you, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage!" Parton wrote in her Instagram announcement.

'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage' will be published on November 11 and is now available for preorder.

Parton's book joins her other literary works, including 'Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas' and 'Run, Rose, Run,' co-written with James Patterson. (ANI)

