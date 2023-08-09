The people have been waiting impatiently for the new Don from the wildly anticipated movie Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Farhan has revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.Shah Rukh Khan played the lead in the earlier versions. Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share the teaser of Don 3 featuring the new Don. Don 3: Kiara Advani to Play Priyanka Chopra’s Role in Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh’s Film- Reports

Farhan captioned it, " A New Era Begins. #Don3." In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. The post was also shared by Ranveer.Soon after Farhan shared the post, industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Zoya Akhtar commented, “ You.” Don 3 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Steps into Shah Rukh Khan’s Shoes as He Says ‘Main Hoon Don’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Don 3 Teaser Here:

Dia Mirza wrote, “Wooohoooooooo .” “Whatttttttt,” actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote. The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.