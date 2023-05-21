Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The iconic suspense-thriller 'Drishyam' will sooner get a Korean remake. Kim Jee-Woon, Song Kang-Ho's Anthology Studios has announced the remake of the popular franchise that was directed initially by Jeethu Joseph. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Panorama Studios has teamed up with a Korean filmmaking house to develop a debut collaboration between a Korean and Indian studio. Anthology plans to remake all films in the 'Drishyam' franchise, with production on the first instalment expected to start next year. Actor Ajay Devgn was featured in the Hindi version of Drishyam (2015), a remake of the Malayalam-language original, followed by a sequel last year, both blockbusters.

Panorama Studios produced the Hindi versions and has a third instalment in the franchise lined up to hit theatres next year, as per a report by Deadline.

Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak described his further plans for the franchise, he said, "We're now planning further remakes in other languages, including Japan and an English-language version, which is in an advanced stage of discussions in the US."

Earlier China Film Group produced a Chinese version of the primary instalment of the Malayalam-language franchise billed as 'Sheep Without A Shepherd', which was a massive hit in China in 2019. (ANI)

