Entertainment News | Ektaa Kapoor Returns to India After Winning Emmy Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): After making India proud at the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor returns to Mumbai with her prestigious trophy.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Ektaa can be seen smiling and posing for shutterbugs. She also proudly flaunted her award.

The proud feeling can clearly be seen in the 'Dream Girl 2' producer's big smile.

Ektaa Kapoor was conferred with the Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a video of the prestigious award, which she captioned, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."

With this, Ektaa Kapoor became the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, underlining the uniqueness and impact of her contributions to the industry. One of the most accomplished Producers, ruling the industry for decades now, Ektaa's win is not merely a personal triumph but a recognition of her unconventional and ground-breaking work, consistently delivering content that resonates with a diverse and extensive audience.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, the producer expressed her gratitude, and stated, "I'm delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many level

Ektaa Kapoor (Image Source: ANI)