Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has declared the Hindi film 'Godaan' tax-free in the state, reinforcing its stated commitment to promoting cinema rooted in rural traditions, cultural values and social awareness.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued the directive from the Chief Minister's Office in Dehradun shortly after the film's nationwide theatrical release on February 6.

'Godaan' centres on farmer traditions, rural life and the importance of cattle in Indian society.

According to the Chief Minister, the film carries a message of reconnecting society with Indian culture and long-standing traditions, making it suitable for encouragement through policy support such as tax exemption.

Addressing the decision, Dhami said cows are not merely symbols of religion or faith but are deeply embedded in Indian culture, society and the rural economy.

He noted that films which sensitively portray such themes contribute to positive thinking and social awareness and therefore deserve to be supported.

The Chief Minister added that cinema can play a constructive role in shaping public consciousness when it focuses on cultural and social responsibilities.

Dhami also linked the decision to the Uttarakhand government's broader efforts toward cattle protection and rural welfare.

He said the state administration is consistently working to strengthen systems for the care and protection of cattle.

As part of these initiatives, gaushalas, or cow shelters, are being promoted to ensure better care for stray and abandoned cattle.

In addition, livestock farmers and cattle rearers are being supported through various government schemes aimed at increasing their income and strengthening the rural economy.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Uttarakhand government would continue to encourage films and creative efforts that address social, cultural and public welfare issues in the future. He emphasised that such initiatives align with the state's vision of preserving cultural heritage while supporting rural livelihoods.

Uttarakhand's move follows similar decisions taken by other states. On February 6, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Godaan had been declared tax-free in his state as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government recognised the film for its focus on cow protection and its role in promoting cultural values and awareness around cow welfare.

The decision is consistent with the CM Yogi-led government's strict stance on preventing cow slaughter, including the enactment of the Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Act and provisions to invoke the National Security Act in related cases.

Earlier, 'Godaan' was also declared tax-free in Odisha. Praising the film, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared his views on social media platform X after watching its premiere.

He described the film as a heart-touching portrayal of Sanatan Dharma, cultural traditions and the respected place of cows in society, adding that it serves as a medium to strengthen familial and cultural values.

The film has received attention for highlighting traditional respect for cows in Indian society while emphasising family and social values.

'Godaan' stars Sahil Anand, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais and Manoj Joshi in lead roles. (ANI)

