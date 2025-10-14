Washington, DC [US], October 14 (ANI): Actor and film producer Elliot Page shared his working experience with ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan in 'The Odyssey' and expressed his excitement about reuniting with him after being part of his directorial 2010 science fiction action heist film, 'Inception', according to People.

"I loved working with him on Inception," the actor said of Nolan during a New York Comic-Con panel. In the 2010 sci-fi film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Page played an architecture student recruited to help construct dreamscapes.

Page was "jazzed and excited" as He got a call from the acclaimed filmmaker for being part of The Odyssey, as reported by People.

"I met with Chris and talked about the part and then sat in the room and read the script," Page said. "And, you know, it was of course a big yes."

Even though he "can't say much" about the upcoming project, Page shared that it was a "joy" to work with the director again.

"To come back now, as you can imagine, being more just comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable..." Page said. "To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now -- that actually, really just meant so much to me," as quoted by People.

Sitting in an isolated room to read The Odyssey's script reminded Page of first encountering Inception; both processes were "so secretive," recalled the Oscar nominee. "I remember it just felt like an engine," he said. "You get on a ride," according to People.

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Page, is set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026, according to People. (ANI)

