Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): Amid reports that Elon Musk, fathered twins in November 2021 with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis, the Tesla owner shared a string of tweets on Twitter speaking on the "collapsing birth rate".

Taking to Twitter, Musk added a slew of tweets on the micro-blogging site.

"Population of Mars is still zero people!" wrote Musk in one tweet.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he said in another.

"Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse," wrote the Tesla CEO in a third tweet.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," read the fourth tweet by Musk.

Earlier, in the previous month, Musk raised concerns about the rising population collapse as he joked that he was trying to solve the issue by doing his part.

Elon Musk, already shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes and another five children with his ex-wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson.

In April 2022, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," TechCrunch reported, citing court documents.

As per the reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Elon Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy.Zilis reportedly first met Musk in 2016 as a director at OpenAI, where she is now the youngest member on its board of directors. In 2020, Zilis posted a tweet defending Musk on his decision to move Tesla out of California over COVID-19 restrictions.

When California State Assembly member, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, had tweeted 'F**k Elon Musk', Zilis responded by tweeting "This makes me sad. No one's perfect but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity - and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone's entitled to their opinion but mine is that there's no one I respect and admire more."

The news of the twins' arrival brings Musk's total count of children to nine. Meanwhile, Musk's 18-year-old daughter recently moved the court to legally change her name to dissociate herself from Musk. (ANI)

