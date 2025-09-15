Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Love is in the air! Star couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived at Emmys 2025 together.

Selena and Benny, who got engaged in December 2024, made a stunning appearance at red carpet of the prestigious awards night. The duo did not miss a chance to flaunt their love for each other.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2025: Check Out the Winners of 77th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List.

Selena showed up at the event wearing a stunning red gown with a dramatic train accessorizing her look with massive diamond earrings. Benny was seen dressed in a black suit.

Shutterbugs went crazy when Benny planted a kiss on Selena's cheek. Check out the "awwdorable" moment here

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek EVICTED From Reality Show in Season's First Elimination; Nehal Chudasama Targeted by Majority in Weekend Ka Vaar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOmdmBVEkhD/

Although Selena Gomez isn't nominated in the Best Actress category this year, Only Murders in the Building is competing for Outstanding Comedy Series, where she also serves as a producer.

Gomez and Blanco first went public with their romance in December 2023, though the pair had known each other for years and worked together on their 2019 track "I Can't Get Enough." Just last month, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, with Gomez heading to Cabo with her friends. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)