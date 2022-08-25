Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor is all set to star in the drama series 'A Gentleman in Moscow', the adaptation of Amor Towles' novel, for Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov, who goes from riches to rags as a result of the Russian revolution. McGregor has also been in the Star Wars saga and 'Halston.' He is exiled by a Soviet court to an elegant hotel's attic room, where he "discovers the true value of friendship, family, and love," unaware of the outside world.

"It's an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role," said McGregor, who will also produce the series,

The series will be produced by Entertainment One in collaboration with Paramount Global's VIS international studio division through Tom Harper's Popcorn Storm Pictures.

The sitcom will make its debut on Showtime in the United States and Paramount+ abroad.

The series will be executive produced and shown by Ben Vanstone ("All Creatures Great and Small"). In addition, Harper ("War and Peace"), Xavier Marchand ("Nautilus"), and Towles will serve as executive producers.

"The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up six years ago," said Harper. "We are thrilled that Amor entrusted this brilliant team with bringing the Metropol to life and couldn't be more delighted that Ewan will be playing the Count."

McGregor will next be seen as mountaineer George Mallory in the upcoming motion picture 'Everest' and heard as Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' for Netflix. (ANI)

