New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Met Gala 2023 proved to be a reunion platform for exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

Several pictures have surfaced online in which Kim and Pete are seen engaged in a discussion. Rapper Usher was also spotted with them.

Kim and Pete's reunion comes nine months after their separation.

Despite their breakup, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 29, are seemingly on good terms as the two were photographed chatting with singer Usher.

The comedian kept his look casual in a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat and grinned at his ex, who sported a corseted Schiaparelli dress dripping with pearls.

Last year, the pair certainly turned heads at the Met Gala, with the "Kardashians" star famously wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown to the bash while Davidson helped her up the stairs in her tight dress, Page Six reported.

The couple dated for nine months after connecting on the set of "Saturday Night Live" when the Skims founder hosted an episode in October 2021. However, in August 2022, the two parted ways.

Davidson is currently dating his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, who was noticeably absent from the big fashion night.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has kept mum about her dating life after her breakup with the "Meet Cute" actor. (ANI)

